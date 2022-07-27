Police address traffic concerns for Elton John's Gillette Stadium concerts

FOXBORO - Elton John's farewell tour comes to Gillette Stadium Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some residents in the area fear that means they'll be spending a "long, long time" in traffic.

The potential gridlock is a big concern in Walpole.

"Walpole Police officials and Town Administration have received multiple inquiries since last Thursday night in regards to the excessive traffic in and around South Walpole during the last few concert events," Walpole police said. "Town officials have reached out to the State Police and Stadium officials to attempt to alleviate some of the traffic conditions during the Elton John concerts set to be held on Wednesday and Thursday night this week."

Police say they will try to keep the traffic flowing in South Walpole, and have published a series of road restrictions on Facebook.

⚠️ South Walpole #TrafficUpdate — Walpole Police officials and Town Administration have received multiple inquiries ... Posted by Walpole Police Department on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Last week ahead of The Weeknd concert at Gillette, Foxboro police reminded drivers that Route 1 was their "ONLY access to the concert."

"If your GPS sends you on any secondary roads YOUR GPS IS WRONG!!!," police said. "All secondary roads will be closed or detoured."

The MBTA is offering round-trip service from Boston to help ease some of the traffic. Trains Wednesday and Thursday will leave South Station at 6:05 p.m., Back Bay at 6:10 p.m. and Dedham at 6:25 p.m. The train will arrive in Foxboro at 7 p.m. and leave 30 minutes after the concert ends.