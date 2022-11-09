Elon Musk's new Twitter checkmark process instantly disrupts sports world

Sports Final: What can we make of Patriots at bye week

BOSTON -- As part of Elon Musk's strategic plan as owner of Twitter, any user can have a verified blue checkmark next to his or her name, provided that user pays an $8 monthly fee.

Previously, that checkmark was only attached to verified accounts, which helped let Twitter users know that tweets were coming directly from verified sources -- either media members or celebrities or athletes.

It didn't take long for this system to be utilized for chaos.

Several fake tweets popped up on Wednesday afternoon. But unlike in the past, these tweets came from accounts with blue checkmarks, which certainly made the tweets appear to be genuine at first glance.

A fake Adam Schefter account tweeted out that Josh McDaniels had been fired by the Raiders and that the Patriots were working out receiver Henry Ruggs, who's awaiting trial for a DUI crash that left another driver dead. Obviously, neither tweet was genuine, as the account that sent the tweets has fewer than 300 followers. The real Adam Schefter has almost 10 million followers.

But visually, the tweets looked just like a real Schefter tweet, save for the Twitter handle.

Likewise, a tweet from "KlngJamez" instead of "KingJames" made some fans briefly believe LeBron James had requested a trade away from the Lakers.

The checkmark fiasco is just going to make us all savvier internet users. It's like brain training. We can always improve ourselves. Fully support this opportunity to get better. pic.twitter.com/QqyttZsMbP — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 9, 2022

The fake LeBron account has since been suspended. That account did state in its profile that it was a parody account, a requirement which Musk required for all accounts impersonating other people.

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.



This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

That wasn't enough to save fake LeBron, but the fake Schefter account was not immediately suspended.

Those weren't the only fake sports tweets, as an account purporting to be Aroldis Chapman announced a new deal with the Yankees. That account replaced the "L" in Aroldis with a capital "I," making it even harder for users to discern real from fake without clicking to the user's profile. A fake Connor McDavid account also announced a trade to the Islanders. That account has since been suspended.

While he didn't address this matter specifically, Musk -- whose Twitter bio currently reads "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" -- did warn that Twitter is sure to experience some bumps on the road as it implements some new ideas and strategies.

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.



We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Thus far, the "blue checkmarks for all" philosophy figures to be an issue for anyone who relies on the platform to get real, verified news.