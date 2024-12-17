Presidential electors in Massachusetts to cast Electoral College votes for Kamala Harris today

The Electoral College – explained The Electoral College – explained 02:56

BOSTON - Presidential electors in Massachusetts will gather in Boston today to officially cast the state's Electoral College votes for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the 2024 presidential election, Harris won Massachusetts with 61% of the state's popular vote compared to 36% for President-elect Donald Trump. More than 3.5 million voters in the state participated in the Nov. 5 election.

Trump, however, swept contests in battleground states across the country to win 312 electoral votes compared to 226 for Harris.

How many Electoral College votes does Massachusetts have?

Massachusetts casts 11 votes in the Electoral College, as the state is represented in Congress by nine U.S. House representatives and two U.S. senators. Like every other state except for Maine and Nebraska, Massachusetts awards its presidential electors by a winner-take-all format.

Since 1988, Massachusetts has cast its electoral votes for the Democratic party ticket in every presidential election.

Who are the presidential electors for Massachusetts?

Both the Democratic and Republican state parties in Massachusetts are required to choose and submit a slate of presidential electors to the Secretary of State's office before the second Tuesday in September.

The 11 presidential electors casting votes for the Democratic ticket on Tuesday are Sharon Stout, Marilyn Flowers Marion, Lida Harkins, Marsha Finkelstein, Kaveesh Pathak, Jeremy Comeau, Eileen Duff, Thomas Holloway, Martin Kane, Brian Corr and Tanya Neslusan.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin will open the meeting of the Electoral College in the House Chamber of the State House at 3 p.m., and collect ballots from the electors. The votes will then be transmitted to Congress.

Click here to stream the Electoral College proceedings online.

Push to follow the popular vote in Massachusetts

Seventeen states, including Massachusetts, have signed on to the National Popular Vote bill. It would serve as an Electoral College workaround, directing states to give their electoral votes to whichever candidate earned the most votes nationwide.

If it were in effect today, Massachusetts would be casting its electoral votes for popular vote winner Trump. But the law will only be implemented if the states that agree to it have a collective total of 270 electoral votes. Right now, the movement is still 61 votes shy of that number.