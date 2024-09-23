Key Nebraska Republican rejects push to change Electoral College system to benefit Trump

Washington — A Nebraska state senator said he would not support the Republican Party's last-minute push to change the allocation of Electoral College votes in the state to winner-take-all, a move that would almost certainly have benefited former President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a Democrat-turned Republican from Omaha, said Monday that he would oppose any change to the state's system before the November election.

"In recent weeks, a conversation around whether to change how we allocate our Electoral College votes has returned to the forefront," he said in a statement. "I respect the desire of some of my colleagues to have this discussion, and I have taken time to listen carefully to Nebraskans and national leaders on both sides of the issue. After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change."

Unlike most states, Nebraska allocates its five electoral votes based partially upon congressional districts. The winner in each of the state's three congressional districts is awarded an electoral vote. The presidential candidate who wins the statewide poplar vote receives the remaining two.

But in recent weeks, Republicans have pushed to make the state winner-take-all, which could deny Vice President Kamala Harris one electoral vote from Nebraska's 2nd District, which includes Omaha. While the rest of the state is solidly Republican, the 2nd District is more competitive. President Biden won it in 2020 and former President Barack Obama carried it in 2008.

McDonnell said he told the state's Republican governor, Jim Pillen, that there should instead be an eventual vote on a constitutional amendment to change how Nebraska awards its Electoral College votes.

"This November, Nebraskans will have the chance to elect candidates at every level who reflect their views, including on this issue. That's how it should be. Nebraska voters, not politicians of either party, should have the final say on how we pick a president," he said.

The governor said earlier this month he would call a special session if it was clear that he had enough votes to change the law. McDonnell's opposition means Republicans would come up short unless a Democrat or independent were to defect.

