See data for key 2024 election results across the U.S.

As polls close on Election Day in states across the country, data is coming in with the results of the 2024 election. The presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to come down to the outcomes in seven battleground states where pre-election polling showed them locked in a virtual tie.

Presidential election results

See real-time updates in the graphics below. Read more on the presidential election results here.

Presidential election results county-by-county map

Presidential election results in battleground states

Governors' race results

Senate results

See real-time updates in the graphics below. Read more on the Senate election results here.

House results

See real-time updates in the graphics below. Read more on the House election results here.