Election Day 2024 expected to set new voter turnout record in Massachusetts, Galvin says

BOSTON - Election Day 2024 will be a record for voter turnout in Massachusetts, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin.

Galvin, who oversees elections in the state, believes the turnout on Tuesday will beat the record set in 2020 when more than 3.6 million registered voters cast a ballot in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts early voting numbers

He added that 1.7 million people cast their ballot during early voting, and that total is expected to rise as more ballots are returned.

Galvin said anyone who has a mail-in ballot but has not yet returned it is urged to bring it in person instead at this point in the process. Galvin reminded voters that mail-in ballots cannot be brought to polling places on Election Day.

If possible, Galvin said people should bring mail-in ballots to a drop box, or take them to your city or town election office. Any ballots postmarked by November 5 will be counted, as long as they arrive by November 8.

Election Day 2024 polling hours

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide. Anyone who is in line when polls close will be allowed to vote.

There will be Department of Justice monitors at eight polling locations in Massachusetts. Galvin said that is a common practice nationwide, especially in communities with a high amount of non-English speakers. Monitors will be in place in Fitchburg, Leominster, Everett, Quincy, Malden, Lowell, Methuen and Salem.

Integrity of election results

Galvin called this a "sensitive and intense election," but added he is confident in the integrity of the process nationwide.

"I may not agree with the policies and procedures of other states. I may not certainly agree with their choice of candidates. But I think I can tell you, people who administer elections in the United States are people of integrity," Galvin said. "They are honest people. And the tallies they present are honest tallies. I think it's very important as our country approaches this pivotal election in light off all that's happened over the last couple years to reaffirm the basic honesty and integrity of those who conduct elections in our country."

Galvin also said he is proud of the work Massachusetts has done to provide voter access.

"I happen to think, and I'm very proud of the fact, that we offer all these options for voters. I think we have the best system in the country," Galvin said.