Where do you vote in Massachusetts for the 2024 election? How to find your polling location.

BOSTON – A large voter turnout is expected in Massachusetts on Tuesday, November 5 as Election Day 2024 features critical races on the local and national level. Here's what to know about finding the right place to cast your ballot, if you didn't take advantage of early voting.

Where do I vote in Massachusetts?

On the state's website, Massachusetts voters can search for their polling place by entering their address.

Cities and towns do have the option to open polls as early as 5:45 a.m. To find out if your town is a location with different hours, contact your local election office.

You can visit VoteInMA.com for a complete list of resources for the 2024 election.

Do I need an ID to vote in Massachusetts?

According to Massachusetts Sec. of State Bill Galvin, there are several circumstances that could require you to show identification at your polling place.

You may need to show ID if you are voting for the first time in Massachusetts, if you're on the inactive voter list, if you're casting a provisional or challenged ballot, or if the poll worker has "a practical and legal reason to ask for identification."

If you need an ID to vote, it must show your name and the address where you are registered. Examples include a driver's license, state ID card, or recent utility bill.

Where to vote early in Massachusetts

Voting in Massachusetts began last month, but early ballots have already been collected. Early voting took place from October 19 to November 1. Every municipality in Massachusetts is required to hold early voting in at least one location.

Can I drop off a mail-in ballot on Election Day?

If you applied for a ballot to vote by mail, you cannot drop it off at a polling place on Election Day. That doesn't mean that you won't be able to vote.

You can vote in person if you applied to vote by mail but didn't return your ballot, if you mailed your ballot back but it did not reach your election office, or if your ballot arrived at your election office but was rejected.

Does your polling place change automatically if you move?

The only way your polling place will automatically change when you move is if you change your address on your driver's license, with MassHealth or the Health Connector. In the event that you did not change any of those, you will need to submit a new voter registration form online in order to cast your ballot.

You are allowed to vote at your former polling location for up to six months after you move unless you are registered in another city or town. In the event you are not listed at your new polling place but believe you updated your voter registration address, you may be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

By casting a provisional ballot, your new city or town has three days to determine your status.

