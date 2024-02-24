Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly horse rescued after falling over in Plymouth

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Elderly horse rescued after falling in Plymouth
Elderly horse rescued after falling in Plymouth 00:22

PLYMOUTH - A team of people banded together to rescue an elderly horse in trouble in Plymouth on Saturday.

plymouth-horse-rescue-2-courtesy-kingston-fire.jpg
A woman comforts the horse before it is lifted. Kingston Fire

Rescuers teamed up with firefighters and a local veterinarian to help assist the horse who had fallen overnight. They used a tractor, and a recently donated animal sling to lift the horse back up on its feet.

The horse is now walking and doing well.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 8:50 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.