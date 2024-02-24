Elderly horse rescued after falling over in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH - A team of people banded together to rescue an elderly horse in trouble in Plymouth on Saturday.
Rescuers teamed up with firefighters and a local veterinarian to help assist the horse who had fallen overnight. They used a tractor, and a recently donated animal sling to lift the horse back up on its feet.
The horse is now walking and doing well.
