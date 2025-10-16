Efton Chism III's lifelong dream came true with his NFL debut for Patriots

Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III was inactive for the first five weeks of his NFL career. But his commitment to the team and himself -- not to mention his smile -- never waivered.

Chances are if you see the undrafted receiver out of Eastern Washington, he's going to have a smile on his face. Chism III is elated to be living out his dream as a professional football player, and is cherishing every moment.

Through a lot of hard work and with his incredible work ethic, Chism III made his NFL debut last Sunday. But that doesn't mean he's not going to stop giving it his all every time he's on the field.

It doesn't matter if he's running routes with the offense, fielding kickoffs on special teams, or filling various roles on New England's scout team. Chism III is committed to giving the Patriots everything he's got and becoming the best football player he can be. Truly, he doesn't know any other way.

"It was always a dream. Even in elementary school before I started playing football, it was always a dream," Chism III told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche for an interview on Patriots 1st Down. "Then you get to college and start making plays and start making plays against bigger teams and you start thinking, 'I might be able to do this.' Having full confidence in yourself knowing you can, but who really knows?

"You continue to prove people wrong and continue to prove yourself right," he added.

That is Chism III in a nutshell. At 5-foot-10, he didn't make it this far on just talent. He's had to outwork, outhustle, and outsmart a lot of more naturally gifted players along the way.

Chism III started to make a name for himself at the pro level during New England's offseason programs. Not just from catching footballs and breaking off big returns, but through his commitment and study habits. Chism III used flash cards to help him learn New England's playbook throughout the summer.

"I have easily over 1,000 now. All the formations, all the plays, all the motions -- everything we have in our playbook," he explained. "I would go through them in the morning while in the hot tub or cold tub, making sure I'm staying sharp on all the details. When we went home over the summer, I was looking at them every day to make sure when we came back, I was ready to go."

Chism III had a good camp and an even better preseason, which earned him a role on New England's 53-man roster. But he didn't make the Patriots' gameday roster until last Sunday, when he made his NFL debut in the team's win over the Saints in New Orleans.

Efton Chism III on his NFL debut

Chism III returned kickoffs in college, but hadn't done much of it with the Patriots. That changed last week after the team lost Antonio Gibson to a torn ACL.

Chism was asked on Wednesday to start fielding kickoffs, which gave him an inkling that Week 6 might be the week he'd finally make his NFL debut. On Friday, it became official.

"It was pretty sweet. I found out on Friday, and when coach told me there was a bunch of emotions going through my body," he said. "But I try to prepare as a starter each and every day and week, regardless of what the situation is. But when you finally get told you're going to suit up, it's like, 'Wow, here we go. Let's make things happen.'"

Chism III made sure not to let his big moment get too big. But that doesn't mean nerves weren't involved.

He said it was nice to run through the tunnel with his teammates in New Orleans and hear some boos from Saints fans. But there were still some butterflies involved when Chism III went out for his first kickoff.

"Definitely a little bit of -- I don't know what it is but you feel it in your stomach a little bit. It's like, 'Here we go, it's about to get real.' Then they kick it off and the ball is in the air, and you go get hit. I hadn't been hit like that since the preseason, so it was good to be back out there," he said.

Chism III ended up returning five kickoffs for the Patriots for 129 yards against the Saints. While the debut jitters are out of the way, he needs no reminder that a lot of hard work still remains.

But he'll always keep pushing and give it his all for the Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel, who has given Chism III some valuable advice since he arrived in New England.

"He told me to just to continue to keep working and keep getting better each day. Don't take it for granted," relayed Chism III. "One of the coolest things he said was, 'I don't care how you got here, you're here now.' So I continue to just keep that with me wherever I go."

Efton Chism III, family man

Chism III grew up with a strong support system in Washington, led by his father, Efton Chism II, and his "uncle" Derek Strey, who has been a close friend of the family since he was high school teammates with the elder Chism.

Like Chism III, Strey was a star at Eastern Washington. After his Hall of Fame career for the Eagles as a linebacker, Strey made it to the NFL and played briefly for Mike Holmgren and the Seattle Seahawks.

"He was the second person I told after I told my parents [I was going to Eastern Washington]," Chism III said. "He and I text pretty much every week, every couple of days. He's always sending me paragraphs about not taking anything for granted and continuing to work hard."

Unfortunately, neither Chism II or Strey were able to make it to the Superdome for Chism III's NFL debut. But the rookie still had a nice collection of family and friends in the stands in New Orleans, including his mother, and got to celebrate the Patriots win with them on the field.

"It was so awesome," said Chism III. "I'm a big family guy, big friends and family guy. My support system has been awesome, and to get to celebrate with some of the people who have been with me all the way, it was awesome."