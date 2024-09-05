Additional human cases of EEE and West Nile Virus confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed additional human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus in the state.

One man in his 70s was exposed to EEE in central Middlesex County. This is the third case of EEE in Massachusetts this year. Another man in his 70s was exposed to West Nile Virus in southern Middlesex County in an area already deemed high risk. This is the seventh case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year.

Risk levels raised

Risk levels for EEE have been raised to high in Acton, Ayer, Boxboro, Carlisle and Littleton in Middlesex County and Harvard in Worcester County. Risk levels for EEE have been raised to moderate in Bedford, Billerica, Chelmsford, Concord, Framingham, Groton, Lincoln, Shirley, Stow, Tyngsboro, Wayland and Westford in Middlesex County and Berlin, Bolton, Clinton and Lancaster in Worcester County.

Risk levels for West Nile Virus have been raised to high in Stoneham and Wakefield in Middlesex County.

Both EEE and West Nile Virus are transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While EEE is rare, it can be deadly in people of all ages. A 41-year-old man in New Hampshire infected with EEE died last month and a 54-year-old New Hampshire man has been hospitalized with three mosquito-borne viruses, including EEE and West Nile Virus. The last outbreak of EEE in Massachusetts happened in 2019 where 17 people were diagnosed and seven died.

How to protect yourself

The Department of Public Health is asking people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors and using insect repellent with DEET as an ingredient. People are also asked to avoid being outdoors from dusk to dawn, as that's peak biting time for mosquitos. Some school districts, including Middleboro and Plymouth, have adjusted their outdoor sports schedules to minimize the risk of exposure.

Homeowners are asked to drain standing water from gutters or wading pools on their property, as mosquitos lay their