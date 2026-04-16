Rodney Marshall named Boston's first Black fire commissioner

Rodney Marshall will be Boston's first Black fire commissioner, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday. He will take over when current Commissioner Paul Burke retires at the end of the month.

"I've seen firsthand his steady leadership, sound judgment, and commitment to our mission," Burke said of Marshall. "He is a good choice by the Mayor—and he will be a great commissioner."

Rodney Marshall was named Boston's first Black fire commissioner on April 16, 2026. CBS Boston

Wu commended Marshall for his "quick thinking and bravery" and explained he had "earned trust every step of the way" in his 35 years with the department.

"As a lifelong Bostonian, he knows our communities, has demonstrated his leadership on the job, and has devoted his career to serving and protecting our residents. It's my honor to appoint him as our next Fire Commissioner," Wu said in a statement.

Marshall, a Dorchester native and Boston College graduate, will become the 45th fire commissioner in the city's history. He is currently the Deputy Fire Chief and Chief of Operations.

"I love this department, and I love this city," he said.

He explained that the job is all about "teamwork" and emphasized the importance of firefighters' place in the community. Marshall vowed that all firehouses will be open in the summer.

"I want city kids, kids from every neighborhood, to be able to walk in, see the trucks, talk to the firefighters, and experience the wonder and excitement of seeing this job up close. I hope someday one of those same kids that will visit a house in either Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, East Boston, Brighton, and one of those same kids will be up on this stage one day, replacing me as fire commissioner," Marshall explained. "My favorite part about this job is talking to people, especially kids, about what it means to be a firefighter."

Marshall also took a moment to remember some of his fallen colleagues, including Lt. Ed Walsh, who died in a Back Bay basement fire in 2014.