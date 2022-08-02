Edaville announces reopening date for Christmas lights

CARVER - It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays - especially for those who enjoy heading to Edaville in the winter.

The Edaville Railroad Family Theme Park on Tuesday announced it will reopen from Nov. 10 to Jan. 1 for "classic Christmas lights, rides, food and more."

We are excited to announce that Edaville will re-open from November 10, 2022 through January 1, 2023 for the season with... Posted by Edaville Family Theme Park on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Edaville turned 75 this year, and there are questions about the amusement park's future. It was reported in April that the parks owner planned to put Edaville up for sale, with the intention of using part of the land for a residential development.

Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park and scenic railroad in Carver has been closed since the pandemic began.

Edaville's Facebook page on Tuesday said it's planning "a new pricing model to make the park more accessible to all," as well as a new website and public announcement coming at the end of August.