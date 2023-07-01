Ed Sheeran surprises young musicians in Boston, invites them to Gillette Stadium concert

Ed Sheeran surprises young musicians at music recital in Boston

BOSTON - Ed Sheeran surprised a group of young musicians in Boston Saturday.

Mix 104.1 shared video of him crashing a Boston Media Project event in Mission Hill.

Sheeran sang a couple of his hits while the young artists provided the music.

At the end of his performance, Sheeran invited everyone to his concert Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.