Ed Sheeran surprises young musicians in Boston, invites them to Gillette Stadium concert

BOSTON - Ed Sheeran surprised a group of young musicians in Boston Saturday.

Mix 104.1 shared video of him crashing a Boston Media Project event in Mission Hill.

Sheeran sang a couple of his hits while the young artists provided the music.

At the end of his performance, Sheeran invited everyone to his concert Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. 

First published on July 1, 2023 / 6:46 PM

