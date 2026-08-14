Boston city councilor suggests bringing in National Guard after recent violence: "We don't have enough police officers"

A Boston city councilor suggested calling up the Massachusetts National Guard after the most recent act of violence in the city.

Boston police said a stabbing near North Station left a woman injured and a man with life-threatening, self-inflicted wounds on Thursday.

Wednesday night there was a deadly stabbing at South Station, though police say the two incidents were not related. Boston police are still searching for a suspect in that case, but believe the attack was not random.

Earlier in the summer, the president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association called on the city to hire more officers after a violent Fourth of July weekend. The union made a similar call for staffing changes in May after a shooting near TD Garden.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said he believes the National Guard could help police in the city.

"Bringing in additional support, I know it's somewhat controversial, but I do believe the National Guard could play a critical role in a supportive role with Boston Police, simply because we don't have enough police officers," Flynn said Thursday. "Boston acknowledges this, and it's creating neighborhoods that are not safe. How do you give people peace of mind?"

Flynn said he believes city residents will have peace of mind seeing more police on the streets.

"Police officers can't continue working 16 hours a day. They need support. We have to acknowledge that. Acknowledge that, and that's part of our, that should be part of our public safety plan," Flynn said.