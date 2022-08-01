$4 billion economic development bill, tax rebate plan on hold in Massachusetts Legislature

BOSTON - A major economic development bill is on hold as lawmakers assess an obscure law that could send billions back to Massachusetts taxpayers.

The State House News Service reports that the $4 billion bill, which includes $500 million in one-time tax rebates and $500 million in permanent tax cuts, will be kept in conference committee as the legislative session came to an end Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Legislature will continue to analyze the fiscal impact of Chapter 62F, which is triggered when the state budget has a significant surplus. The law approved by voters in 1986 could send about $3 billion back to taxpayers this year, depending on a ruling from the state auditor in September.

In addition to the rebates and tax cuts, the economic development bill had hundreds of millions of dollars for health and human services, environmental spending, housing and other investments to areas hit hard by the pandemic.

"I think members are disappointed. You know, we're all disappointed because we all had projects and investments in that piece of legislation. We had investments that are necessary for our hospitals, for our human service workforce, for early education," Sen. Michael Rodrigues told the State House News Service. "So we're disappointed, but we want to make sure we get it right."

Gov. Charlie Baker has said the state should be able to afford both the rebates and tax cuts it planned, as well as the "windfall" from 62F. For taxpayers, 62F would mean about 7% of their 2021 income taxes being returned, depending on which credits they already used.

CBS Boston

"This is really unprecedented increases in tax revenue which is really what this thing was designed to do to make sure the people of Massachusetts participated in that windfall," Baker said last week.

The pause on the economic development bill means that other proposals that were being considered for the package - including reviving "Happy Hour" in Massachusetts and bringing the lottery online - won't be happening in the immediate future.

The News Service reports it's possible that the Legislature could pass a slimmed-down economic development bill during informal sessions, as long as there's unanimous consent.