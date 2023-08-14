Eataly sued after woman says she slipped on prosciutto slice in Boston

BOSTON - A New Hampshire woman is suing Eataly and she says she is "experiencing great pain and suffering" because of a slippery slice of prosciutto.

Alice Cohen of Gilford says the incident happened in October 2022 at Eataly's Boston location, where food samples were being offered to customers.

"As [Cohen] approached the area she slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto on the floor injuring her left ankle resulting in a fracture," the lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court states.

Cohen says in the lawsuit that Eataly had "a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions." She is seeking damages that could exceed $50,000.

Eataly opened in the Prudential Center in 2016. WBZ-TV has reached out to the company for comment.