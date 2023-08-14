Watch CBS News
Local News

Eataly sued after woman says she slipped on prosciutto slice in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - A New Hampshire woman is suing Eataly and she says she is "experiencing great pain and suffering" because of a slippery slice of prosciutto. 

Alice Cohen of Gilford says the incident happened in October 2022 at Eataly's Boston location, where food samples were being offered to customers.

"As [Cohen] approached the area she slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto on the floor injuring her left ankle resulting in a fracture," the lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court states.

Cohen says in the lawsuit that Eataly had "a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions." She is seeking damages that could exceed $50,000.

Eataly opened in the Prudential Center in 2016. WBZ-TV has reached out to the company for comment. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 9:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.