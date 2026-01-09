Woman found dead in Easton, Massachusetts house fire that started as medical emergency

A woman was found dead in a fire at a house in Easton, Massachusetts, investigators said Friday.

Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said firefighters were initially called to the home on North Main Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a medical emergency.

But when the fire engine and ambulance arrived, the house was on fire.

"That would not be what we would send to a structure fire, if it came in as a structure fire. So, we were caught with a medical response to a structure fire and I'm absolutely proud of our staff and commend them for being able to jump into action, get their gear on and get to work quickly and get a strong response going," Alexander said.

The woman was found dead inside the home. There's no word yet on how she died. Her name has not been released. Alexander said the woman was the only person in the house at the time.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

There was also a brief mayday call during the fire, but that firefighter got help and none of the firefighters were hurt.

It took about two hours to put out the fire. The chief said the layout of the home inside was challenging for firefighters.

Easton, Massachusetts is 28 miles south of Boston and 28 miles northeast of Providence, Rhode Island.