84-year-old man hit and killed while crossing Easton street
EASTON – An 84-year-old man died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Sunday in Easton.
It happened on Foundry Street near La Familia restaurant. Police said Michael Ginsberg was trying to cross the road to his home a short distance away when he was hit by a driver in a 2012 Hyundai sedan.
Ginsberg was treated at the scene and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, but did not survive.
Easton Police said a 24-year-old Brockton resident stayed on scene after the crash,
At this time, no charges have been filed.
