Eastham police officers, neighbor rescue father and son from fire

EASTHAM - A father and son were rescued from a burning home in Eastham early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out on Bridge Road at about 4:20 a.m.

Police said when they first arrived, a neighbor had already pulled a man in a wheelchair from the home. The neighbor told officers there was still somebody in the house.

Eastham Police Officer Richard Pellegrino and his partner ran into the home before firefighters arrived.

"As soon as we were told there was somebody else in the house, my partner and I just ran inside to get him," said Officer Pellegrino. "When we looked inside the house to the right, there was a hallway which was essentially glowing orange. We could feel the heat because as soon as we opened the door to go in, my partner and I both sort of backed out for a second because it was so hot."

The father and son were brought to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

It took firefighters about an hour to put the fire out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.