First EEE of year in Massachusetts found in mosquitoes in Douglas, Southbridge

BOSTON - Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in mosquito samples in Massachusetts for the first time this year, the Department of Public Health said Friday.

EEE was found in samples collected on August 30 in Douglas and Southbridge in Worcester County. No human or animal cases have been confirmed so far.

As a result, the EEE risk level has been increased to moderate in Douglas, Dudley, Southbridge, Sturbridge, Uxbridge and Webster.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that can be deadly. While there were no human cases in Massachusetts in 2021 or 2022, there were five human cases and one death in 2020 and 12 human cases with six deaths in 2019.

People can become infected through mosquito bites. To limit your exposure, experts say you should use insect repellent when you're outside and get rid of any standing water in gutters and drains, where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

