Driver accused of trying to hit pedestrians in East Bridgewater road rage incident, police say

EAST BRIDGEWATER - A driver is accused of hitting another car on purpose and then trying to run over pedestrians in East Bridgewater on Sunday, authorities say. Alan Stec, 61, is facing a dozen charges in what police are calling a case of "alleged road rage."

The incident happened at about noon, when police say someone called 911 to report a road rage incident around 555 Washington St. According to police, the caller said the driver had intentionally crashed into another vehicle "and was attempting to hit multiple people who were on foot."

The charges filed against Stec indicate that one person who could've been hit is a child.

Car drove through yards in East Bridgewater

Officers responding to the scene caught up to the driver but he refused to stop, police said. They say the driver went through people's yards and almost hit oncoming traffic before eventually getting out of his car near the woods.

Stec tried to run away and an officer used a Taser on him when he refused to stop, police said. They also said he spit on officers after he was taken into custody.

Alan Stec East Bridgewater police

Charges against Alan Stec after East Bridgewater arrest

The long list of charges against Stec includes assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

A judge ordered that Stec be held without bail at his arraignment in Brockton District Court Monday afternoon. He was also ordered to undergo a competency evaluation before a dangerousness hearing.