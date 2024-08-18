1 person in custody after shots fired near MIT in Massachusetts

Shots reported fired on Memorial Drive near MIT in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - One person is in custody after State Police confirm shots were fired on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts Sunday evening.

It happened at around 5:15 p.m. near the MIT Sailing Pavilion. Two cars were seen surrounded by police tape and evidence markers and at least one of the cars had bullet holes in a window. State Police, Cambridge Police and MIT Police are all on scene.

Witnesses reported seeing at least one person taken from the scene in an ambulance.

"It's just surprising because where would they have shot from, in the middle and then shooting out here to where pedestrians walk is dangerous," said someone who lives nearby. "There is a risk there, there are plenty of kids that walk down this street all the time."

State Police said there no threat to the public at this time.