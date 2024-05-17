Shots fired in East Boston tear through teenager's bedroom wall

EAST BOSTON - It was a close call for a teenager in East Boston Thursday night as gunshots rang out in his neighborhood and a bullet went through his bedroom wall.

"Mom, there is a bullet hole in my wall"

"So my son's bedroom is on the other side of this wall, the bullet came through and went through this wall as well," said Christine Dioria. One of the bullets came barreling through her 16-year-old son Jason's bedroom. "I heard what sounded like firecrackers but it wasn't. My son came running out of his bedroom, 'Mom, there is a bullet hole in my wall.'"

The bullet came through the house right where Jason sits and plays video games.

"If he was sitting there, he would've been hit in his head. Not just his arm or his stomach, his head. And I wouldn't have my child," said Dioria.

Police said the shots were fired at around 11 p.m. near Liverpool and Maverick streets. Several cars were also riddled with bullet holes and shattered glass, waking up the neighborhood.

"I heard bang bang bang, I thought it was my house, I was getting scared," said Richie Scannelli.

Shooter quickly fled area

Police said the shooter quickly fled the area. Dioria has lived in East Boston her whole life and in this area for the past three years.

"I don't think that my house is a target. I don't think my neighbor's house is a target either. I think that they're just stupid people," said Dioria.

Residents who live in the area said it's typically a quiet and peaceful community. Now they're concerned about their safety.

"I want to feel safe. I've lived here pretty much my whole life and I don't want to move," said Dioria.

Dioria is thankful her son wasn't hit and no one was injured in the shooting but she said she's frightened it might happen again. "We should be able to feel safe inside our home, outside our home and we don't."

Police said they're investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.