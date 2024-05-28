Do trash cans really cost $4,000 each? That's what one East Boston neighborhood was told

EAST BOSTON - A group of East Boston neighbors came down with sticker shock when they tried to build a campaign to upgrade the trash cans at their local park. During fundraising efforts, the city originally said the trash cans cost $4,000 - each.

"Right now, we have 50-gallon drums that look a little trashy, no pun intended, " said Andrew Pike, a former board member for the Jeffries Point Neighborhood Association.

The four barrels sit at each corner of Brophy Park. The current trash bins have no tops, so animals can get into the barrels and people can dump their household trash. A year ago, Pike began advocating for a change and a plan to fundraise.

"In my head, I am thinking maybe $1,000 a piece," said Pike.

An East Boston neighborhood hopes to replace these 50-gallon drums with better trash cans in Brophy Park. CBS Boston



He reached out to Boston's Parks and Recreation Department. For a year, he waited for a price estimate. He showed us a chain of emails between himself and the Parks Department. Recently, he got an answer.

"I was told it was $4,000 dollars per barrel, and, if I remember correctly from the email, that doesn't even include the installation of the barrel," said a stunned Pike.

The renderings he was sent look much like the metal barrels at a nearby park. They have no solar equipment or high-tech parts.

"It makes you wonder how much they are spending on everything in the whole city," said Pike.

The city has decided to go in a new direction since receiving the lofty estimate. The Parks Department is cutting back on some of their add-ons to the design, and getting Brophy Park two new trash cans at $1,500 each.

"We don't need a fancy trash can. We just need nicer trash cans than we have right now," said Pike.

Pike found similar ones on amazon for $773 dollars, but the Parks Department says due to the size of liners and the equipment used to empty them, all barrels must meet city specs.

"I am thankful that the city of Boston was able to get two of them for our park," said Pike. The neighborhood is now deciding if it can raise enough money to purchase two more trash cans.