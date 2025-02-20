33 people looking for new homes after fire guts Boston apartment building

Nearly three dozen people were forced out of their homes into the bitter cold in the middle of the night in East Boston, as a fire swept through an apartment building.

The flames broke out around 5 a.m. Thursday at the building on Saratoga Street. Everyone got out safely, but the Boston Fire Department said 33 residents were displaced.

"As soon as the fire department broke into the windows, you just saw a bunch of smoke coming out," said Cynthia Visajel, who lives across the street.

Fear of fire spreading

"All these properties are right next to one other and a lot of them are joined," said Visajel. "So a lot of people who own homes here fear that if someone's house will catch on fire and then next thing you know, it spreads down the street."

Firefighters got there in time to stop the flames from spreading but the affected apartments are now uninhabitable.

"There was fire on all floors," said Boston Deputy Fire Chief James Greene.

Limited access to flames

Firefighters faced freezing temperatures and limited access.

"A really difficult fire to fight, as you can see there's wires across the street, it's difficult getting ladder access," said Greene. With no direct entry, Greene said firefighters had to access the roof from the building next door. "Kind of go up and over."

Crews knocked down the fire but now the real challenge begins - finding homes for the families who lost everything.

"We hope that everyoody involved in this incident is safe," said neighbor Nick Minieri.

Agencies like the Red Cross and Salvation Army will help the families.

"It's awful and I hope that the community's able to reach out as much as they can to make sure that these people have a warm place to go and that they're safe," said Minieri.

There's no word yet on where or how the fire started.