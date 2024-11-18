Small earthquake felt in central Massachusetts

LUNENBURG - A small earthquake was recorded in central Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

Professor John Ebel, a senior research scientist with the Weston Observatory of Boston College, told WBZ-TV that the earthquake's epicenter was in Lunenburg. He said the quake occured at 1:04 p.m. and had a magnitude of 1.5.

Earthquake felt in nearby towns

People on social media also reported feeling shaking in surrounding towns.

"I felt it here in Townsend," one person posted to Facebook.

Earthquakes with a magnitude under 2.0 are often not felt by people.

This wasn't the only small earthquake recorded in New England on Monday. A few hours earlier, a 1.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in North Stamford, Connecticut, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The last time earthquake activity was felt widely in Massachusetts was in April, when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey reverberated throughout New England. Ebel said earthquakes of that size tend to occur in the northeast every 20 years.

Earthquake safety tips

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Massachusetts is located in a moderate earthquake zone. That means earthquakes in the area generally only cause insignificant or mild damage, but larger earthquakes are possible.

The agency recommends coming up with a family emergency plan, and determining a safe place to take cover, such as under a sturdy piece of furniture, during an earthquake.

Other advice includes making sure bookcases and shelves are properly secured to walls, and knowing how to shut off electricity, gas and water in case of an emergency.