Early voting begins in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Early voting begins in Massachusetts on Saturday.
All voters in the state have the opportunity to cast their ballot early or vote by mail for all state and primary elections.
Every town and city is required to offer a certain number of early voting hours, as well as weekend hours.
Secretary of State William Galvin recommended voters visit VoteinMA.com to learn their community's hours.
Early voting runs until November 4.
