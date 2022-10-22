Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting begins in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Watch Full Video: A CBS Boston Voter Guide
Watch Full Video: A CBS Boston Voter Guide 24:42

BOSTON -- Early voting begins in Massachusetts on Saturday. 

All voters in the state have the opportunity to cast their ballot early or vote by mail for all state and primary elections. 

Every town and city is required to offer a certain number of early voting hours, as well as weekend hours.

Secretary of State William Galvin recommended voters visit VoteinMA.com to learn their community's hours. 

Early voting runs until November 4. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.