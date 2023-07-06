Eagles farewell concert tour will come to Boston

BOSTON - The Eagles are saying a "Long Goodbye" to their fans, announcing a farewell concert tour on Thursday that will be making a stop in Boston.

The legendary American rock band will play the TD Garden on September 11 with special guest Steely Dan. The Eagles also note they may return to certain cities at a later time in the tour, depending on demand.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," The Eagles said in their announcement. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

Tickets will go on sale to the public July 14.