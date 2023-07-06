Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagles farewell concert tour will come to Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Eagles are saying a "Long Goodbye" to their fans, announcing a farewell concert tour on Thursday that will be making a stop in Boston.

The legendary American rock band will play the TD Garden on September 11 with special guest Steely Dan. The Eagles also note they may return to certain cities at a later time in the tour, depending on demand. 

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," The Eagles said in their announcement. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

Tickets will go on sale to the public July 14.   

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.