E-ZPass transponders are being phased out for stickers in Massachusetts. Here's what to know.

A big change is underway for how the state tracks people using the E-ZPass program in Massachusetts.

Since the state fully switched to all-electronic tolling about a decade ago, drivers have been using plastic transponders attached to their windshields to pay their tolls. But as Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said at a MassDOT Board of Directors meeting last week, those are now being phased out.

"We're switching from the transponders, the hard-case transponders that pretty much every car in Massachusetts has ... to a sticker system," Gulliver said.

E-ZPass transponders vs. stickers

Drivers who currently use a transponder don't need to do anything. But anyone who opens a new E-ZPass account or is looking to replace a broken transponder will instead get a free windshield sticker, which has radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology embedded into the paper.

The sticker is much smaller than the transponder and doesn't require batteries.

The new E-ZPass sticker. MassDOT

The new stickers began rolling out on March 1 in coordination with other states. New Jersey transportation officials said this week that they plan to start testing the stickers in May.

Cost savings

The switch is all about saving money. It cost just over $7 to make the hard plastic transponders. The sticker tags only cost 37 cents to make, saving the state about $1.38 million per year.

Additionally, drivers won't have to pay a $20 replacement fee for a transponder anymore.

"It's a much cheaper way of doing business," Gulliver said.