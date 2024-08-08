Watch CBS News
Could text messages lower e-cigarette use in teens?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

A text message support program may help teens with their vaping addictions, study finds
BOSTON - A text messaging program could help teens walk away from e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes, which are highly addictive, are the most common tobacco products used by teens. In fact, up to 10% of high schoolers use them. But a new study published in JAMA found that frequent text messages could help them kick the habit.

Looking at more than 1,500 teenage e-cigarette users, the researchers found that those who received daily automated, interactive text messages for vaping cessation that delivered cognitive and behavioral coping skills training and social support were more likely to report quitting after seven months.

