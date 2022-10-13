Watch CBS News
18-year-old Newton North senior Dylan Newman killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.

The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. 

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton. He was a senior at Newton North High School.

There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

