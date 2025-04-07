Dozens of residents forced out of Duxbury condo building after water pipe breaks

Dozens of people were forced to evacuate after a water pipe broke in a condo building in Duxbury on Monday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department said 30 to 40 people had to find another place to stay.

The fire department said they got a call at 4:20 p.m. When they arrived at the Bay Farm condominium building on Parks Street, they found a contractor mitigating a broken water pipe leak in the building's heating system.

That water got into the building's electrical and fire alarm systems too. The contractor and the fire department were able to shut off the water.

"Because this building has no power and the fire alarm system is not operational, we have evacuated about 30-40 residents for the evening," said Deputy Chief Brian Monahan.

One firefighter and the contractor were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"The water that was leaking is some significant dirty water and we were unsure if there were any contaminates in that," said Monahan.

Monahan said no injuries were reported.

"Pouring from the ceilings"

Scott Brintnall and his young family live on the third floor of the building and close to the pipe that broke.

"There was water just pouring down and there was just literally pouring from the ceilings," said Brintnall. "It smelt like fire. I grabbed whatever I could and got out of there."

Contractors were one scene and worked through the night to repair the broken systems.

Residents are expected to be allowed back into the building on Tuesday.