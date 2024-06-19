Duran and Valdez homer, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 7-3 to complete sweep

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

TORONTO - Jarren Duran and Enmanuel Valdez hit solo home runs, Brayan Bello pitched six innings to snap a three-start winless streak, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Duran, who had two hits and two RBIs, extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Valdez scored all three times he reached base as the Red Sox won their fifth straight and for the eighth time in their last 10 games.

The past eight series between Boston and Toronto have all been sweeps, with the Red Sox winning three. The Blue Jays and Orioles also had eight straight meetings finish as sweeps in 2009 and 2010.

Toronto made four errors. The Blue Jays are 9-20 when they make at least one error.

Bello (7-4) allowed two runs and six hits to win for the first time since May 28 at Baltimore.

Justin Slaten pitched two innings, giving up a run on a wild pitch in the seventh, and Chris Martin finished for Boston.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-6) lost his second straight start, allowing five runs, four earned, and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Boston's David Hamilton opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third and Valdez made it 2-0 with a second-deck drive in the fourth.

Toronto scored twice in the fourth to tie it, but Duran restored the lead with a 433-foot one-out homer in the fifth.

Romy Gonzalez chased Gausman with an RBI single in the sixth. Tim Mayza came on and gave up an RBI single to Duran.

Smith hit an RBI double in the eighth and a second run scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s fielding error.

MANE MAN

Blue Jays slugger Guerrero showed off a new short haircut and also caught the ceremonial first pitch from his daughter, Vlaimel.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said OF Wilyer Abreu (right ankle) is expected to come off the injured list Friday or Saturday. Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-6, 3.54) is scheduled to start Friday as Boston opens a three-game series at Cincinnati. LHP Andrew Abbott (5-6, 3.42) is scheduled for the Reds.

Blue Jays: Toronto had not named a starter for Friday's game at Cleveland. RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-6, 5.80) is scheduled for the Guardians.