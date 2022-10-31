Dunkin' franchise owner had over 1,200 child labor law violations at Mass. stores, AG says

BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.

The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.

According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many hours.

The investigation began when a minor employee reported that they were made to work more than 10 hours a day. The child labor law violations affected more than 50 workers, Healey said.

"Companies that employ young workers have a responsibility to provide a safe and productive work environment," she said in a statement. "We are committed to protecting the rights of young workers in Massachusetts and ensuring that employers understand and comply with our labor laws."

In September, the U.S. Department of Labor highlighted child labor law violations it said it found at New England restaurants, including Dunkin' and McDonald's locations.