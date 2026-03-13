Flight from Dubai arrives at Logan Airport in Boston for first time since Iran war began

For the first time since the war with Iran began, a direct flight from Dubai arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts.

"This morning at around 2 a.m., going to the airport, we were getting notifications that our flight might get canceled," said Ken Habson. "We were on a couple of different flights. We were on a D.C. flight that was canceled, and a Frankfurt flight that was canceled. We had to get a flight over Oman that was canceled. We were working with the state department to get evacuated through them."

Habson's family has lived in Dubai for the past 14 to 15 years. They are currently trying to get to his parents' home in Virginia. They said that what they had witnessed over the past two weeks is unlike anything they have seen there.

"The place is built like a paradise, completely safe. They say you can leave things on the street and nobody will touch it. Your wallet is left on a bench you come back an hour later it's always there, completely overnight. Then suddenly overnight, we saw from our balcony, we saw interceptors hitting rockets," recounts Habson, "For the kids, it was completely shocking."

On February 28, Iran retaliated for U.S. and Israeli attacks on their country. The Dubai airport became a target, and since then, some passengers have been finding ways to the US through alternate routes.

"It's normally a very busy airport, and now it's a little empty. Surprisingly, the whole flight is like only 50% of the occupancy," explained Ramesh Tallam, who flew in on the Dubai flight Friday afternoon.

Aside from the cancellations, passengers explained that if you didn't watch the news, you would have no idea there was ever a strike in Dubai while living there.

"We had been to that airport 3 and a half months ago, and it's the same as it was 3 and a half months ago," said Arandeep Singh.

While one flight made it safely, there is still volatility in the flight schedule. A flight out of Logan Airport to Dubai was cancelled on Friday night.