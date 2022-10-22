Watch CBS News
Driver found with stab wounds at scene of Billerica crash

BILLERICA -- Four people are recovering after a car crash in Billerica Saturday morning. Police said a car hit a telephone pole on Boston Road, knocking down multiple wires, around 8 a.m.

The driver appeared to have multiple stab wounds. The three others in the car had injuries consistent with a car crash. They were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It appeared there was an altercation inside the car before the crash, police said. 

Boston Road, Alpine Street, and Lowell Street were closed as officers investigated. 

No charges have been filed at this time. 

