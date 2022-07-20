Watch CBS News
Driver involved in deadly NH crash will go to trial Monday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

RANDOLPH, N.H. - The former truck driver accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire is about to go on trial.

On Wednesday, a jury of 18 people was seated in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, and the trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

Prosecutors will try to prove Zhukovskyy was high on drugs when he crashed into members of a motorcycle club in Randolph, New Hampshire, in 2019. The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Two of the seven people killed were from Lakeville. Zhukovskyy is from West Springfield.

Zhukovskyy has a 2014 conviction of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in Massachusetts, and he was released on bail in Connecticut on a similar offense at the time of the 2019 crash.  

First published on July 20, 2022 / 6:57 PM

