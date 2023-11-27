Driver hospitalized after slamming into Wayland school bus

WAYLAND – One person was hospitalized Monday morning after crashing head on into a school bus in Wayland.

It happened on Pequot Road.

The front end of a white Kia was heavily damaged following the crash.

According to the Wayland Fire Department, the driver of that car was taken to an area trauma center. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Firefighters said no students were hospitalized after the crash.

No additional details are currently available.