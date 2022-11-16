Watch CBS News
19-year-old driver charged in Leominster crash that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LEOMINSTER – A 19-year-old driver has been charged in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster last month that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said Christopher Filz was arraigned Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The single-car crash happened October 6.

Prosecutors said Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang with Mello, a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and an 18-year-old girl man from Bolton inside when the car went down an embankment and rolled over.

Fitz and the two surviving passengers were seriously hurt.

A judge ordered Filz not to drive and have no contact with Mello's family or witnesses to the crash.

Filz is due back in court January 5. 

