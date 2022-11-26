Woman killed in Portsmouth, NH crash on Thanksgiving was Salve Regina softball player

PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed.

"With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several times at Route 1 Bypass South entrance to the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. It came to a stop on the grass in the middle of the traffic circle.

There were five people in the car along with the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Troy, age 22, of Northwood, New Hampshire.

Police said several passengers were ejected. A number of people driving by stopped to try and help the victims.

Four of the occupants were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Troy and the other occupant were taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately five hours after the crash, Ceppetelli succumbed to her injuries, said police.

The Portsmouth Traffic Circle was closed to traffic for about five hours.