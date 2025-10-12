A terrible OPI call took a long Drake Maye-DeMario Douglas touchdown off the board for Patriots in Week 6

Drake Maye and DeMario Douglas almost had a second deep touchdown connection for the Patriots in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. But a controversial offensive pass interference call on Stefon Diggs negated the 61-yard scoring strike by New England.

The play happened on a third-and-2 late in the first quarter. Maye bought some time by dancing around in the pocket before he stepped back and went deep to Douglas. The receiver hauled in the pass and then made a great spin move to shed a tackler before taking it to the house for a 61-yard touchdown.

Douglas and the Patriots were celebrating in the end zone when a flag hit the field late. The infraction? Offensive pass interference on Diggs.

Diggs and New Orleans corner Kool-Aid McKinstry were engaged in some hand-fighting, but nothing that would warrant a pass interference on either side. They weren't even involved in the play, but the refs threw a flag and hit Diggs for a costly OPI.

This "offensive pass interference" erased a 61-yard TD for the #Patriots. Outrageous call. pic.twitter.com/lmeUzCbE7S — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 12, 2025

The call incensed New England head coach Mike Vrabel, who let officials know his displeasure from the sideline. On the very next play, Saints corner Quincy Riley was called for defensive pass interference that set the New England offense up at the 50-yard line.

It was clearly a makeup call, since no one understood the previous flag on Diggs.

Can’t figure out that OPI on Diggs to take away Pop TD



Sure looked like a makeup DPI call on Saints on next play on Williams incomplete pass — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 12, 2025

one of the worst penalties I've ever seen takes away a 61-yard TD Demario Douglas followed up an almost equally inexplicable PI on the Saints on the very next play



Don't tell me makeup calls aren't a thing — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 12, 2025

The refs can keep calling makeup penalties for the rest of the game, butt they erased a Patriots 61-yard touchdown pass for no reason.



The flag was thrown so late, I thought it was taunting after the TD. Bizarre. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 12, 2025

The Patriots' offense didn't let the bad call derail its drive. TreVeyon Henderson picked up 20 yards on the three plays after New Orleans' DPI, and Maye hit Kayshon Boutte for a 25-yard touchdown to end the drive and give New England a 14-6 lead heading into the second quarter.

It'll be interesting to hear what Vrabel, Maye, and Diggs have to say about the OPI after the game.