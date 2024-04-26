Drake Maye approves of Patriots' selection of WR Ja'Lynn Polk

BOSTON -- On Thursday night, Drake Maye became a member of the Patriots. On Friday night, the young QB was given a new weapon.

The Patriots traded down three spots early in the second round, moving from No. 34 overall to No. 37, where they selected wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk out of the University of Washington.

While Maye doesn't quite have the pull to influence the front office's draft decisions yet, he was nevertheless excited to see the Polk selection, tweeting, "Stud!! Lets work."

Polk slowly emerged at Washington, catching five passes in 2021 before catching 41 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. But he really burst onto the scene last year, catching 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns.

And shortly after being drafted, Polk shared his own excitement to get to work with Maye in New England.

"Yeah, man, so the guy's electric," Polk said of Maye. "He goes out there and he's able to make plays for his team. Great guy, awesome player, and I had an opportunity throughout this process to see a lot of his plays that he's been able to put up for his team. And I'm excited to be able to get to work with him."