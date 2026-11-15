Patriots fans react to bad loss in Germany, including Drake Maye ankle injury

New England Patriots fans got a taste of Bavaria without leaving Massachusetts, packing a Somerville bar on Sunday for the team's matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Olde Magoun's Saloon, an Irish pub which gets rave reviews for its German food and beer, opened its doors early for the 9:30 a.m. kickoff.

The restaurant offers a special Oktoberfest menu each fall, with some of its more popular German dishes available year-round.

"We have a schnitzel, currywurst, little things like that that are really popular," said Maggie Calzaretta, a server at the restaurant. "And German beers, we have our Oktoberfest, the Hofbrau, the Rathaus, those are staples that last all year."

Calzaretta said the staff begins preparing for early-morning crowds as soon as they see international games on the schedule.

"Football Sundays, we're typically busy the whole day anyway into the night for the afternoon and evening games, so it's fun to have like a little bit longer of a day where we get even a bigger crowd," Calzaretta said.

However, the excitement surrounding Sunday's game quickly faded after quarterback Drake Maye left with an ankle injury following the team's first offensive drive.

"It's not ideal with Drake going down by any means, but the best we can do right now is have faith in Tommy DeVito, Tommy Cutlets, and hope that he pulls through for us," Patriots fan Michael Russo said.

Following back-to-back blow-out losses, the Patriots are now 5-5 on the season, a disappointing start for fans who had high expectations following last season's Super Bowl appearance.

"5-5 is not the worst record, it's not the best record, some say it's pretty even," Russo said. "We can still work and manage something like that."

With the Patriots heading into their bye week, fans are hoping the time off will allow the team to get healthier and turn its season around.

"Last year was great, you know, but at the same time, our whole team's injured right now. So you can only hope for so much. I'm optimistic, though," said Nicholas Contardo.

For some fans like Contardo, that loyalty has endured through much tougher seasons.

"I was here at this very bar when Mac Jones was leading the charge, so I mean no matter what I'm going to root for my team," Contardo said.

Despite Sunday's disappointing performance, Russo said he remains hopeful for the rest of the Patriots' season

"Once you give up hope then it's really over," Russo said. "As long as I have hope, we have hope, season still continues."