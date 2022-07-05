Dracut house fire likely caused by discarded sparklers

DRACUT – Investigators said a fire that ripped through a Dracut home early Tuesday morning was likely caused by sparklers that were disposed of in a trash can.

A neighbor spotted the fire on Arlington Street around 12:30 a.m., which allowed all residents to safely escape.

The flames spread throughout the home, and caused significant damage. As a result, nine people were displaced.

Fire investigators found that the flames started in the left rear of the home. Sparklers had been thrown into several trash barrels after a 4th of July barbecue.

"We're very fortunate that everyone made it out of the house safely, especially given the late hour," Dracut Fire Chief Richard Patterson. "I want to remind the community that people are hurt and property is damaged by illegal fireworks every year in Massachusetts. This includes sparklers, which burn at temperatures over 1,800 degrees. They can remain hot enough to ignite debris even after they go out. Please, for your family's safety, leave fireworks to the professionals."