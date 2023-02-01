Watch CBS News
New study reveals people with autism are more sensitive to pain

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - For many years, it was assumed that people with autism were less sensitive to pain, but a new study finds the opposite is true. 

Experts would often point to the tendency of many people with autism to inflict harm on themselves as evidence that they were indifferent to pain. But in this study, researchers in Israel examined the pain thresholds of 52 adults with high-functioning autism and found that people with autism were not only hypersensitive to pain but were also less capable of suppressing pain. 

In fact, self-harm behaviors may be an attempt to dull pain with pain. The scientists say this is important information for people who care for this population to understand.

