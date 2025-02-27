Community meeting addresses Downtown Crossing safety concerns

A community meeting in the Boston's Downtown Crossing neighborhood focused on safety after months of crime and drug activity in the area.

Concerns about increased vandalism, violence

Over the past several months, downtown shop owners and residents have complained about increased vandalism, robberies, drug activity and violence, including several incidents of teens wreaking havoc up and down Washington Street.

The meeting was open to residents and members of the Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association (DBNA) but reporters and photographers were not allowed inside. The meeting is the result of months of conversations between the organization and the city. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden were in attendance.

I asked Mayor Wu about her recent statement that Boston is the "safest major city in the country" when so many downtown residents feel that crime has increased over the past year in this neighborhood.

"We have more work to do every single day," said Wu. "And as much as the statistics show that Boston has some of the greatest drops nationally of any city -- that's very different from everyone feeling safe in their part of the city."

71% feel less safe

In November 2024, the DBNA spoke in front of Boston's City Council where they laid out their concerns. At that hearing, the organization released the results of a survey done among the DBNA members. Respondents were asked if they felt more or less safe at the end of 2024 than at the beginning. According to the organization, 71% of respondents said "less" safe.

"It definitely can get a little spicy downtown," said Boston resident Carol Gregory. "I live in a city. I am not a weak flower here. I understand I am in a city. I am respectful of people, but I do keep it going. I keep my earbuds in, and I usually don't stop."

Wu did not lay out any new initiatives to target these issues in this community specifically. But reiterated her administration's strategy to increase mental health resources and pathway programs for the unhoused.

"We need a police presence here from foot patrol, bike patrol, car patrol, for people to feel safe and secure to come in and shop," said local business security guard Mack Celestin. "I am a security guard downtown and I have a license to carry. I'm not safe either."

"I do think it's about mental health services for people. It's about the housing crisis," said Gregory. "People can afford places to live and anyone of us could be dealing with something like this because Boston is expensive."