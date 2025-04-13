Police shoot woman during New Hampshire traffic stop

Woman shot during New Hampshire traffic stop and more top stories

Woman shot during New Hampshire traffic stop and more top stories

Woman shot during New Hampshire traffic stop and more top stories

A woman was shot by police early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Dover, New Hampshire, the Attorney General's office said.

It happened on the Spaulding Turnpike, also known as Route 16, on the southbound side of the road between exits 6 and 7.

Attorney General John Formella said a woman was shot by a New Hampshire State Police trooper during a traffic stop. No additional details about what led up to the shooting were released.

Video from the scene shows the car in the breakdown lane with a shattered driver's side window and a New Hampshire State Police cruiser parked behind it. The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Formella did not provide any additional update on the woman's condition.

According to investigators, the officer's name is being withheld pending the competition of a formal interview. Formella did not say how long it would be before that information would be available.

As of Sunday morning, police were still seen in the area of the shooting, including multiple cruisers and truck from the New Hampshire Police Major Crime Unit's Department of Safety.

No further information is currently available.

Dover is located in New Hampshire's Strafford County. According to 2023 Census data, Dover has a population of just over 33,000 people. Located in the Seacoast region, Dover has the six-highest population among New Hampshire cities.