Acton man arrested, accused of trying to lure teen boy for sex

ACTON - An Acton man is under arrest after police said he tried to lure a teenage boy for sex.

Police said Douglas Cooper, 79, had sexually explicit chats online with an adult posing as a 14-year-old boy. Cooper allegedly agreed to meet the boy at the South Acton Commuter Rail parking lot for sex.

Cooper was arrested Saturday night and charged with enticement for sex on a child under 16. He didn't post bail and is being held until he appears in court.