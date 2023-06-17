Police say Dorchester man carried gun in fanny pack to Roxbury school parking lot

BOSTON - Police arrested they say brought a gun to the John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science in Roxbury on Friday afternoon.

Police said they arrived at the school just before 2 p.m. in response to reports of a fight. They saw students running toward the employee parking lot in the back of the school where two men were yelling at each other with fists raised. Seeing the officers, one man ran away, clutching a fanny pack at his waist.

Police chased the man they identified as 39-year-old Jose Cepeda-Irizarry, of Dorchester, and arrested him. Police said they found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber in the fanny pack.

Community activists have recently protested a plan to move the O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science from its location in Roxbury to a new building to be built on the site of the now-closed West Roxbury Education Complex.

Cepeda-Irizarry faces multiple charges and is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court