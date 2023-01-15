1 seriously injured, suspect arrested in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a suspect in a Dorchester shooting that seriously injured one person.

The shooting happened along Ellington Street Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. near the Erie Street Market.

At least one person sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Ellington Street in Dorchester on Saturday night. CBS Boston

One adult man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police said an adult man from Dorchester was arrested. They did not release his name.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court.

No further information is available.